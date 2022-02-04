Michigan-based author Cal Freeman releasing new poetry book, reading at events in April

DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — To honor National Poetry Month in April, Michigan-based author Cal Freeman will releasing a new book and taking part in events in Detroit.

Freeman, a poetry writer of Dearborn, is scheduled to release “Poolside at the Dearborn Inn” on April 1. The “Fight Songs” author is also an Oakland University professor.

Freeman will be a part of two events in April to celebrate National Poetry Month. On April 22, Freeman will read poetry at Pages Bookshop in Detroit. There will also be music by Ryan Dillaha.

On April 23, Freeman will feature several reading at the Gaelic League Irish American Club of Detroit. There will be live music by the Codgers at the event.