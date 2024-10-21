Michigan-based semiconductor company receiving $325M in federal funding for new facility

(WXYZ) — More than $300 million in federal funding is heading to Michigan to help expand the semiconductor industry in the state.

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced on Monday that the Biden-Harris administration is giving $325 million to Hemlock Semiconductor, a Michigan-based manufacturer, for a new facility.

Hemlock Semiconductor is one of the largest producers of hyper-pure polysilicon, which is used in electronics and solar panels.

The facility is expected to bring 180 permanent manufacturing jobs and more than a thousand construction jobs to the area.

The funding, according to the governor’s office, was part of the CHIPS and Science Act, which aims to bring supply chain and “cutting edge” jobs to America. The governor’s office says this is the largest CHIPS investment in Michigan to date.

“Today, cutting-edge Michigan company Hemlock Semiconductor secured a proposed $325 million investment from the Biden-Harris administration to create 180 good-paying jobs and build a new facility to help make polysilicon, a critical material that’s found in nearly every electronic device in the world,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer in a press release. “HSC is one of many Michigan-based companies that is helping us lead the future of advanced manufacturing. Thanks to the Biden-Harris administration’s bipartisan CHIPS and Science Act and the U.S. Department of Commerce, we are ensuring HSC’s global leadership in the powerful domestic supply chain to manufacture semiconductor chips needed for everything from computers and phones to AI applications. Together, we are strengthening national and economic security by ensuring supply chains, good-paying jobs, and cutting-edge investments are where they belong—here at home. Let’s build the future we all want—one where America leads.”

In addition to the federal funding, Michigan is also supporting the project with $40 million from the “Make It in Michigan Competitiveness Fund.”

