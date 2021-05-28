Watch
Michigan bills look to tighten the definition of marijuana

Posted at 9:01 PM, May 27, 2021
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Legislation to close a gap in Michigan marijuana law that has allowed some untested products similar to marijuana to be sold has passed in the state House.

The legislation would include all THC products in the legal definition of marijuana, therefore subjecting all such products to the same level of testing, regulation and restrictions. THC is the main compound in cannabis and marijuana products that gets users high. Michigan legalized medical marijuana in 2008 and recreational marijuana in 2018.

The bills received bipartisan approval. They now go to the state Senate and then to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer for consideration.

