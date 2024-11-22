Michigan Board of State Canvassers certifies 2024 general election results

The four-person Michigan Board of State Canvassers voted unanimously to certify Michigan's 2024 General Election results on Friday.

The results were certified after canvassing boards in all of Michigan's 83 counties certified the election results in their own jurisdictions.

In all, more than 5.7 million Michiganders cast their ballots in the election, according to the Michigan Secretary of State's Office. That makes it the highest election turnout in state history.

"I am grateful for the dedication of the professional, bipartisan clerks and poll workers who once again ensured that the election was safe, secure, and that the results accurately reflect the will of the voters," Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said in a statement.

The certified results are now available to view online at Michigan.gov/ElectionResults.

President-elect Donald Trump beat Vice President Kamala Harris by 79,830 votes in the election, according to the certified results.

Now, the Secretary of State's Office said that Bureau of Elections staff and county clerks will conduct post-election precinct-level audits to review election procedures and identify best practices for future elections.