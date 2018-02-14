Michigan boy goes all out to celebrate 100 days of kindergarten

(WXYZ) - You know the saying, age is just a number? Well, what does it mean then when you are just five, but have the haircut of an 85 year old?

That's the case for a Michigan boy who took a kindergarten challenge to heart.

To celebrate the 100th day of school, students at Mason Elementary School in Erie, MI. were told to dress like they're old folks.

Isaac Scholten went for it. The 5 year old shaved the middle of his head and left the sides long to mimic a balding man.

Here's Scholten at school rocking his new do...

Isaac Scholten dresses like an old man to celelbrate his 100th day of kindergarten.

And here's Scholten lounging on his favorite couch -- rocking his new do.

He's too funny, that kid.

For your viewing pleasure, here are some more cute "old kids" celebrating 100 days of kindergarten.