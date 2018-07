TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (WXYZ) - An up north burger has been named one of the best in the United States, according to TripAdvisor. Based on millions of reviews and opinions from diners, the burger at Slabtown Cafe and Burgers in Traverse City was named one of the best.

Slabtown's "Slabtown Special" Burger was named the fifth best burger, with a 4.5 rating out of 5 on TripAdvisor, based off of 4464 reviews.

Located in a house in the Slabtown district, Slabtown Cafe and Burgers serves up to 800 pounds of burgers daily.

The burger is a double with American cheese, lettuce, grilled onions and topped with "slabtown sauce."

The top 5 are: