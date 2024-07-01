Michigan CarShare, short-term EV car rental option, comes to Detroit

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Monday morning in Detroit, city leaders held a ribbon cutting ceremony to mark the launch of Michigan CarShare in the Motor City.

The program has been offering short-term electric car rental in Kalamazoo, Grand Rapids, and Ann Arbor, now it's in Detroit as well.

"I love it," said Sheila Tilles, who has been renting a Bolt through the program. "Taking my mom to her doctor's appointments, or going to my doctor's appointments, grocery store."

The Detroit locations are River Crest Apartments, Eastside Community Network, and Dreamtroit.

There users will find an electric vehicle that they can rent, unlock, and use with the MDO CarShare app.

"The lack of transportation we know leads to poor health out comes, and exacerbates the issue of poverty for residents who are under employed or unemployed," said Detroit City Council President Mary Sheffield at the ribbon cutting.

Michigan CarShare is part of Mobility Development Operations (MDO) which has been renting out electric cars successfully in 14 other states.

Sheffield said, "Access to this EV carshare program has the potential to be a life changer for some of our most vulnerable residents and families that are in need."

The hourly rate for one of the electric vehicles is $5, the daily rate is $50.

You can sign up for a rental time slot through the MDO CarShare app.