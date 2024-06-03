Michigan Central concert lineup includes Diana Ross, Jack White, Big Sean & more

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Ford announced a star-studded lineup on Monday for the upcoming “Live from Detroit: The Concert at Michigan Central” event on June 6 to celebrate the restoration of the iconic building.

VIDEO: The journey to Michigan Central's grand restoration reveal

'I think it shows glory.' The journey to Michigan Central's grand restoration reveal

The show, which is being executive produced by Eminem and Paul Rosenberg, will feature artists Diana Ross, Big Sean, Illa J, Jack White, Kierra Sheard, Theo Parrish, Slum Village, the Clark Sisters, Sky Jetta and the Detroit Symphony Orchestra.

Other performers including Common, Fantasia, Melissa Etheridge and Jelly Roll, and presenters Mike Epps and Sophia Bush, will also be there.

The 90-minute event will be held outdoors and the ticketed event is now sold out.

“We wanted to celebrate the reopening of Michigan Central Station in style and make it a night to remember for Detroiters and people watching around the world,” said Bill Ford, executive chair of Ford, in a press release. “I am honored and grateful that so many of Detroit’s musical legends, sports heroes, artists and innovators are joining us to celebrate the city we all love and the bright future we are creating together.”

Concert Watch Parties:

The Downtown Detroit Partnership will host watch parties at the following parks:

Campus Martius Park 800 Woodward Ave., with capacity for 5,000 people.

The Corner Ballpark at 1680 Michigan Ave., with capacity for 2,500 people.

Local businesses will also host watch parties, including:

Alpino Detroit - Michigan Central Opening Reception Hour at 1426 Bagley St.

Armando’s Mexican Restaurant - MC Open Watch Part at 4242 Vernor Hwy.

La Jalisciense Supermercado & Taqueria at 3923 Vernor Hwy.

Mexican Town Bakery at 4300 Vernor Hwy.

Batch Brewing Company at 1400 Porter St.

Black Ginger (Housed within the Trumbull and Porter Hotel) at 1331 Trumbull STE 100.

McShane’s Irish Pub at 1460 Michigan Ave.

Mercury Burger Bar at 2163 Michigan Ave.

Momento Gelato and Coffee at 2120 Trumbull.

Slows BBQ at 2138 Michigan Ave.

The opening celebratory concert will stream on Peacock at 8:30 p.m.