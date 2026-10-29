Michigan Central Station hosting Halloween & Día de los Muertos events this weekend

Halloween and Día de los Muertos celebrations will return to Michigan Central Station this weekend, thanks to Michigan Central and Ford Philanthropy.

The organizations announced that the weekend will feature family activities, costumes, decorated vehicles, movies, cultural programming, food and more.

On Saturday, Oct. 31, the station will celebrate Halloween where families are encouraged to show up in their costumes. There will be a trunk or treat, movies playing, a performance, hands-on activities and more.

The timeline for Halloween is:



10 a.m. — Hocus Pocus screening

12 p.m. to 2 p.m. — Trunk or Treat outside The Station

12 p.m. to 4 p.m. — Family activities and activations

2:30 p.m. — "Hocus Pocus" screening

Then, on Sunday, Nov. 1, the station will celebrate Día de los Muertos. The timeline for those celebrations is:

