Michigan Central Station surpasses 100K visitors since opening; plans for guided tours this fall

DETROIT (WXYZ — More than 100,000 people have now visited the restored Michigan Central Station, officials announced this week.

According to Michigan Central, the station surpassed 100,000 people this week. It opened to the public in June for 10 days of public tours, then opened on Fridays and Saturdays for public visits.

Summer at the station will continue to run Fridays from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Aug. 31, and will also open Labor Day weekend on Sunday and Monday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The tours are self-guided with no tickets ore registration required.

Later this month, Michigan Central will announce more opening time for the fall, including ticketed guided tours.

“This outpouring of support has truly been inspiring,” Michigan Central CEO Joshua Sirefman said in a statement. “The Station is more than just a building; it's a symbol of the city’s strength and a catalyst for innovation, and we’re proud to welcome the community back to this iconic Detroit landmark.”

