Michigan Central Station to offer guided tours this fall; Yellow Light Coffee & Donuts to open inside

Michigan Central Station announced it will begin offering guided tours of the historic station and a local restaurant that will open inside the arcade.

According to Michigan Central, guided tours will be offered in partnership with Detroit History Tours and cost $20 each and they'll begin in October. More information is available at the Michigan Central website.

Public tours begin at Michigan Central Station

“Detroit History Tours is honored to be powering tours of The Station,” said Bailey Sisoy-Moore, the Hamtramck-based company’s owner. “From The Station’s legendary past to its exciting future, we are excited to share this landmark’s story with the world.”

Also, later this year, officials say Yellow Light Coffee & Donuts will open inside the station's historic retail arcade.

It will be the first food-and-beverage tenant inside Michigan Central Station since it closed in 1988.

'It's inspiring': Michigan Central Station now open for non-reserved, self-guided tours

Yellow Light opened in the Jefferson-Chalmers neighborhood in 2020 and offers donuts, breakfast sandwiches, in-house coffee and more.

It will be located on the station's east entrance and offer take-out and dine-in options daily

“Offering our in-house roasted coffee, scratch-made doughnuts and biscuit sandwiches to Corktown and Southwest is beyond exciting for our growth in Detroit,” said Christine Driscoll. “We’re also humbled that we will be part of this newest chapter in The Station’s history starting this fall.”

Michigan Central Station reopened to the public in June and had more than 167,000 visitors during its open houses over the summer.