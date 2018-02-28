Michigan chapter of Moms Demand Action urging lawmakers to pass gun control laws

(WXYZ) - Hundreds of volunteers with the Michigan chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, part of Everytown for Gun Safety, will meet with policymakers at the Michigan State Capitol Wednesday.

In the wake of the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida, volunteers and gun violence survivors will urge policymakers to pass red flag legislation.

Red flag laws allow family members or law enforcement ot petition a court to temporarily limit an individuals access to firearms if the individual is shown to be a threat to self or others.

Volunteers will also urge lawmakers to reject SB 584 and SB 586, bills that would force Michigan schools to allow civilians to carry hidden handguns on their premises.