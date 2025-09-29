Michigan churches enhance security measures while maintaining welcoming atmosphere

TROY, Mich. (WXYZ) — Churches across Michigan are ramping up security measures as leaders work to protect their congregations while maintaining their welcoming atmosphere, according to local security experts and law enforcement officials.

Mike Harvill, president of the Security Leaders Coalition and member of a local church security team, said the need for enhanced safety protocols is growing throughout the state.

Michigan churches enhance security while maintaining welcoming atmosphere

"I think it's ramping up. We're seeing more here in Michigan," Harvill said.

Security experts report that more than 75% of deadly force incidents at faith-based organizations begin in parking lots, making exterior surveillance a critical component of church safety plans.

"If there's a mobile patrol out in the parking lot and they're seen, that tells people that there is security here and it might deter them," Harvill said.

Harvill trains churches on how to balance safety with hospitality, suggesting subtle security measures that don't compromise the welcoming nature of worship spaces.

"If you lock the door and then post somebody at that door, somebody comes walking up, the person just opens the door — those people walking up never had a clue that door was locked. But if somebody walks up that you have a concern with, you don't open the door and you can talk to them through the door," Harvill said.

Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard emphasized that churches must prepare for various threat scenarios including vehicle-based attacks.

"The only way you're going to stop a vehicle from getting into a building is have vehicular barriers, as you see around government buildings," Bouchard said.

Harvill noted that security barriers can be implemented aesthetically.

"There's really nice ways of doing it. You can get big concrete planters and have flowers in them that looks nice," Harvill said.

Bouchard stressed the importance of comprehensive security planning.

"They have to have protocols in place… What does that breach on those doors do to your security plan? How do you react to it?" Bouchard said.

These security concerns led to the formation of the Security Leaders Coalition, a network of more than 95 churches across Michigan that shares information and training resources to enhance safety measures.

Harvill said many congregants actually prefer knowing security measures are in place rather than being deterred by them.

"They think a security team is going to scare them off when it's quite the contrary. People nowadays want to know that there's a security team," Harvill said. "Our church just this morning got a phone call from a lady that said that she was going to be coming back to church and wanted to know if we had a security team," Harvill said.

