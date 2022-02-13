Watch
Michigan coastal management projects, programs get $1.1M

Posted at 12:02 PM, Feb 13, 2022
HANCOCK, Mich. (AP) — More than $1.1 million in grants have been awarded to 17 coastal management projects and programs in Michigan.

Michigan’s Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy says the funding will help protect, preserve, enhance and wisely develop the state’s coastal resources.

Recipients are located across Michigan and include $45,000 for Hancock to do a feasibility analysis for nature-based shore protection and restoration. The analysis will help address erosion issues at a high erosional shore land on the Keweenaw Waterway.

Bay City will receive $80,000 to develop design and construction plans to enhance four waterfront boating access sites on the Saginaw River, while the Huron-Clinton Metropolitan Authority in Brighton will get nearly $195,000 to install a barrier-free kayak launch, install site amenities for an outdoor education space, and plant trees.

