Michigan congressman joins fight to stop deportation of deaf Detroit man

Flint, Mich. (WXYZ) - He’s called America, his home for more than 30 years. Now, a deaf Detroit man is facing deportation to Nigeria.

Government is getting involved, to help keep him in the land he loves. Fear and outrage are mounting, as those closest to him believe, deportation could kill him.

Since coming to Michigan, at the age of 13. Now, 48 year old Francis Anwana living in both Flint and Detroit. While in the Great Lakes State, on s student visa, he learned American Sign Language, gained a support group of family and friends. Though when the visa expired, Francis stayed.

ICE has recently decided to deport Francis to Nigeria. Though in an act of discretion, ICE is allowing him to leave the country voluntarily.

Francis could soon be forced to would to live somewhere, that is now unfamiliar, where can can’t communicate with anyone.

Congressman Dan Kildee has introduced a private immigration bill. Kildee is hoping to gain support for the bill and keep Francis in Michigan.