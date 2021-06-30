Michigan Congressman secures pump station for St. Clair Shores

ST. CLAIR, MI (WXYZ) — Congressman Andy Levin (MI-09) announced that he secured $248,625 for the St. Clair Shores Pump Station for the 2022 fiscal year.

His goal is to prevent flooding on Jefferson Avenue and Masonic Boulevard and to keep both open during high lake levels.

“As we’ve seen as recently as this week, flooding is a consistent threat to members of my community,” said Rep. Levin. “Thank you to Chair Lucille Roybal-Allard and the Appropriations Committee’s Homeland Security Subcommittee for electing to provide these much-needed funds to better local infrastructure in Macomb County. I will continue to fight for the people of Macomb and Oakland Counties to ensure that we get the federal funding we need to make our communities and most vulnerable residents safer and more resilient to the effects of climate change.”