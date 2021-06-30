Watch
News

Actions

Michigan Congressman secures pump station for St. Clair Shores

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Matthew Smith
Various debris washes ashore to a &quot;bog-like&quot; structure which has formed along the Lake St. Clair shoreline in Harrison Township. In the past, discharges like the water that is being released into the lake today has tested positive for human waste.
Lake St. Clair
Posted at 4:19 PM, Jun 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-30 16:20:39-04

ST. CLAIR, MI (WXYZ) — Congressman Andy Levin (MI-09) announced that he secured $248,625 for the St. Clair Shores Pump Station for the 2022 fiscal year.

His goal is to prevent flooding on Jefferson Avenue and Masonic Boulevard and to keep both open during high lake levels.

“As we’ve seen as recently as this week, flooding is a consistent threat to members of my community,” said Rep. Levin. “Thank you to Chair Lucille Roybal-Allard and the Appropriations Committee’s Homeland Security Subcommittee for electing to provide these much-needed funds to better local infrastructure in Macomb County. I will continue to fight for the people of Macomb and Oakland Counties to ensure that we get the federal funding we need to make our communities and most vulnerable residents safer and more resilient to the effects of climate change.”

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

News

Search WXYZ on your favorite streaming device!