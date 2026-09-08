Michigan crews assist Canadian officials in water search for missing man

CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Chesterfield Fire Department and the St. Clair County Dive Team assisted officials in Sarnia, Ontario, with a water search for a missing man, who was found dead Monday.

Chesterfield officials say police in Sarnia asked for help with finding a 21-year-old man who was reported missing in the water.

When Chesterfield fire's dive team arrived, "zero-visibility conditions in the water" made the search challenging.

Sarnia and Point Edward fire boats also assisted police. St. Clair County divers responding and used sonar equipment.

Officials say the man was found dead later in the search.

"We extend our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones. Our thoughts are also with the first responders and rescuers who worked tirelessly in hopes of a different outcome," Chesterfield fire said in a statement.

"The Chesterfield Fire Department is proud to assist our neighbors in Canada and to work alongside our fellow emergency responders during this difficult incident."

