Michigan cyclosporiasis cases surpass 7,000, per MDHHS

(WXYZ) — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services said the number of people with confirmed cases of cyclosporiasis has climbed to more than 7,000 as of Wednesday morning.

Related: Michigan cyclosporiasis outbreak likely largest in US history, health officials say

Michigan cyclosporiasis outbreak likely largest in US history, health officials say

MDHHS reports the total as of July 22 at 7,171. That's up from 6,571 reported on Tuesday and 6,148 confirmed cases on Monday.

MDHHS also reported that 102 people have been hospitalized with symptoms from cyclosporiasis as of July 16.

Related Story: Michigan cyclosporiasis outbreak tops 6,000 cases as sales decline at local produce markets

Michigan cyclosporiasis outbreak tops 6,000 cases as sales decline at local produce markets

State health officials have released recommendations for cyclosporiasis, saying that early results indicate that lettuce or salad greens may be the possible source. According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, no specific type of produce, grower or supplier has been identified as the source, and other food items cannot be completely ruled out.

Below are the recent recommendations from the MDHHS:

Focus on lettuce and salad greens



Purchase whole heads: Buy whole heads of lettuce rather than pre-washed, bagged lettuce or pre-mixed salad kits.

Discard outer layers: Before preparation, throw away the outer two to three layers of leaves.

Wash inner leaves: Thoroughly wash the remaining inner leaves under clean running water.

Prioritize cooking: For any greens that can be cooked, cooking to a temperature of at least 158 F (70 C) is the safest option, as the parasite is resistant to routine chemical disinfection and washing alone cannot guarantee its removal.

Previous outbreaks

The following foods have been specifically linked to previous cyclospora outbreaks in the United States and Canada:



Bagged salad mixes and kits.

Fresh cilantro (coriander leaves).

Fresh basil.

Raspberries.

Snow peas.

Green onions (scallions).

General rules to reduce risk



Cook when possible. Heating food to 158 F (70 C) or higher kills cyclospora.

Peel produce. Peeling is highly effective for food items with removable skin as the parasite sits on the outer surface.

Wash all fresh produce. Wash under clean running water, even if you plan to peel it. “Pre-washed” does not guarantee safety and rewashing bagged lettuce is unlikely to remove cyclospora. While washing alone may not fully eliminate cyclospora, it enhances protection when combined with cooking or peeling.

If you do become ill

People experiencing frequent, watery diarrhea are encouraged to contact their health care provider and specifically request testing for cyclospora as routine stool tests may miss the parasite. Cyclosporiasis is treated with antibiotics along with rest and drinking plenty of fluids to maintain hydration.