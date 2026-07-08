Michigan DNR asking public to report sightings of gray foxes in the state

(WXYZ) — The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is asking for the public’s help to locate gray foxes in the state.

The DNR reports that the state has populations of the red fox and the gray fox, but says the gray fox is much more elusive. Wildlife researchers are currently working to understand the distribution of gray foxes across Michigan amid a declining population trend.

The Michigan DNR is asking residents to report the sighting of a gray fox, whether it’s recent or from years ago. The DNR notes that images and videos are particularly valuable.

"Gray foxes are one of Michigan's least understood mammals," said Cody Norton, DNR furbearer specialist, in a press release. "By sharing sightings and photographs, residents can help us get a better sense of where these animals occur and provide information that will shape future research and conservation efforts."

The gray fox is found in northern South America as well as North and Central America, including across Michigan, according to the Michigan DNR.

Gray foxes are identified by a grizzled gray coat, black-tipped tail and red coloration on the neck, chest and legs.

“We've learned that gray foxes often live closer to people than many realize," said Tyler Petroelje, DNR Upper Peninsula research specialist, in a statement. "They use structures such as garages, sheds and outbuildings near wooded areas. Because of that, community scientists may be in the best position to help us understand where gray foxes are occurring. These observations can provide information we simply can't collect through traditional research methods.”

To learn more or report a gray fox sighting, click here.

