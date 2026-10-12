Michigan DNR battling 2 wildfires in the Upper Peninsula amid dry conditions

Fire crews from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources and other agencies are battling two wildfires in the Upper Peninsula.

According to the DNR, The Ridge Fire is estimated to be around 256 acres and is approximately 10 miles northwest of Marquette between County Road 510 and North Basin Drive.

Michigan DNR

The DNR said that residents along North Basin Drive should be prepared to follow "Ready, Set, Go" conditions as the wildfire continues to burn. As of 7 p.m. Sunday, residents should be in the "Set" condition and ready to go at any point.

That includes: "Monitor local media and emergency alerts. Load vehicles with emergency bags and valuables. Be ready to leave – conditions can change quickly so be alert and ready to act."

There has been an evacuation center set up for residents at the Negaunee Township Hall at 42 East State Hwy M-35 in Negaunee.

Michigan DNR

According to the DNR, The Ridge Fire is in very rugged and difficult terrain, which is making suppression efforts very challenging. Two Fire Boss aircraft from Minnesota — which scoop up water to drop on the fire — are assisting, as well as an MSP helicopter. There are also 40 DNR firefighters on the ground working to establish a dozer line.

The Craig Lake Fire is estimated at around 30 acres as of Sunday night and is burning north of Craig Lake State Park. It's also in a very remote area with rugged terrain, making suppression efforts challenging.

Michigan DNR

“Both fires are fueled by a mix of conifers and hardwoods on ridge tops and a mix of balsam and spruce in the lowlands,” said Keith Murphy, DNR Incident Command. “Public safety and firefighter safety remain our top priority.”

Earlier this week, the DNR said that the fire risk was high across the Upper Peninsula and urged people to be careful when burning.

“Grasses have dried out and leaves are starting to drop, which adds a layer of fuel that can feed and speed the spread of a wildfire,” said Paul Rogers, fire prevention specialist with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources. “Make sure to check for a burn permit before you burn any yard debris and be careful of heat or sparks from equipment and off-road vehicles."