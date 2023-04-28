Michigan DNR decides against lease expansion proposal of Camp Grayling

(WXYZ) — The Michigan Department of Natural Resources has rejected a proposed lease expansion of Camp Grayling from the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs.

According to a press release from the DNR, the DMVA was pushing to secure a 20-year lease of about 162,000 acres of state forest land.

The idea behind the proposed expansion was to reportedly use that land around Camp Grayling for “periodic, low-impact activities such as cyber and electronic warfare, and operation of space and communication systems.”

Public comment on the proposal was open for eight months. Key concerns reportedly included protecting the water and maintaining public access to land.

“We appreciate the many comments we received on this proposal and the commitment people have to public lands,” said Acting DNR Director Shannon Lott in a statement. “Public concerns and feedback from Tribal governments, coupled with our own review of the proposal, led us to decide against a 20-year lease on such a significant portion of state-managed land.”

The DNR reports that a Memorandum of Understanding between the DNR and DMVA will allow the DMVA to apply for limited land use permits. The permits would enable the DMVA to hold short-term exercises on up to 52,000 acres of eligible land.