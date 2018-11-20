Michigan DNR investigating illegal killing of two bull elk

MONTMORENCY COUNTY, Mich. (WXYZ) - Michigan conservation officers are investigating the illegal killing of two bull elk in the northern lower peninsula, north of Atlanta.

The carcasses of the elk were discovered Saturday off Montmorency County Road 622 near Roth Road, about 7 miles north of Atlanta, just south of Clear Lake State Park.

“Both elk were shot, likely sometime around Nov. 15,” said Lt. James Gorno, a district law supervisor with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources in Gaylord. “If anyone saw anything or has any information that would assist with the investigation, we’d like to hear from them.”

To contact investigators, call the DNR Law Enforcement Division at the Gaylord Operations Center at 989-732-3541 or call/text the 24-hour Report All Poaching line at 800-292-7800.

Tips can be left anonymously and the DNR says monetary rewards are often offered for information that leads to the arrest of violators.