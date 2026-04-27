Michigan DNR seeks information about 5 bald eagles found dead in UP this month

(WXYZ) — The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is asking the public for information about a series of bald eagles that have been found dead in the Upper Peninsula this month.

According to the DNR, five bald eagles were found dead in a single area between April 3 and April 17 in the Garden Peninsula. That's a piece of land that extends south from Delta County and is bordered by Big Bay de Noc to the west and Lake Michigan to the east.

The DNR said that the eagles did not die from natural causes, predators or vehicle collisions.

“The DNR is requesting tips from the public to help solve this ongoing investigation,” said 1st Lt. Mark Zitnik, DNR Law Enforcement supervisor in Newberry.

Tipsters who provide information leading to the arrest and prosecution of any individuals may be eligible for a cash reward. People can submit tips to the DNR’s Report All Poaching Hotline by calling or texting 800-292-7800. Tipsters may remain anonymous.

Bald eagles are a state and federally protected species, and penalties include a 90-day misdemeanor, fines ranging from $100-$1,000 per eagle and reimbursement of $1,500 per eagle.

The DNR said the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service and local tribes are assisting the DNR with the investigation.