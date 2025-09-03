Michigan doctor arrested in undercover sting for allegedly soliciting sex with 5-year-old

(WXYZ) — A Michigan family practice doctor was arrested in an undercover internet crimes sting after allegedly soliciting a Florida mother to have a sexual relationship with her 5-year-old daughter, according to the Port St. Lucie Police Department.

Officials say the Port St. Lucie Police Department’s Internet Crimes Against Children unit started an investigation this past June when Dr. William J. Murdoch reportedly began talking online with an undercover “mom.”

According to police, Murdoch was trying to build a friendship with the “mom” in order to explore if she would allow her 5-year-old to have a sexual relationship with him.

“During the course of the investigation, stomach churning messages were exchanged that entailed his plan to groom the child and quickly turn the situation sexual,” officials wrote in a statement.

Officials say the details of his behavior is “too explicit to share in its entirety.”

A digital examination of Murdoch’s iCloud and messaging account also allegedly revealed other conversations related to “conception, full term abortions, and intentional drug and alcohol use to cause birth defects.”

The United States Marshals arrested Murdoch; he will be extradited to Florida.

