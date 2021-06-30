Michigan State Police find pistol hidden inside driver's fake baby bump

INKSTER, MI (WXYZ) — Michigan State Police stopped a Chrysler 200 for a traffic violation on Tuesday in the city of Inkster. Before the driver was searched, she informed officers she was pregnant and that her license was suspended.

When a female officer went to search the driver she discovered the suspect was wearing a stuffed pouch under her shirt. In the pouch was a semi-automatic pistol.

The woman was taken into custody as well as her male passenger who admitted to being in possession of oxycodone.

Both suspects were lodged at Inkster PD on carrying a concealed weapon and possession charges.