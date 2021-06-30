Watch
News

Actions

Michigan State Police find pistol hidden inside driver's fake baby bump

items.[0].image.alt
Jonathan Benallack
<p>MSP</p>
Man killed while crossing I-375 Saturday morning
Posted at 3:27 PM, Jun 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-30 15:30:57-04

INKSTER, MI (WXYZ) — Michigan State Police stopped a Chrysler 200 for a traffic violation on Tuesday in the city of Inkster. Before the driver was searched, she informed officers she was pregnant and that her license was suspended.

When a female officer went to search the driver she discovered the suspect was wearing a stuffed pouch under her shirt. In the pouch was a semi-automatic pistol.

The woman was taken into custody as well as her male passenger who admitted to being in possession of oxycodone.

Both suspects were lodged at Inkster PD on carrying a concealed weapon and possession charges.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

News

Search WXYZ on your favorite streaming device!