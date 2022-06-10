Michigan drivers can now purchase digital license plates

(WXYZ) — Michigan drivers now have the option to purchase digital license plates for their vehicles.

Reviver, the developer of the digital license plate, announced Friday that Michigan is now the third state to authorize road use of the digital technology.

The company says their license plate is approved for purchase and legal for Michigan residents driving in the United States, Canada and Mexico. The Michigan Secretary of State's Office also confirmed that they are available for sale in the state.

There are reportedly two digital license plate products available through Reviver. One is a battery-powered model with a $19.95 a month charge and the second is a hard-wired model that is $24.95 a month.

The company says the RPlate gives drivers the ability to connect their vehicles with services like registration renewal, vehicle location and security features.

"Drivers deserve a modern licensing solution that works for the way we live today. We are beyond excited to make digital license plates available to all drivers in Michigan," said Neville Boston, Reviver co-founder and Chief Strategy Officer, in a press release. "I want to thank the state legislators and government representatives, as well as the many other transportation officials and partners throughout the state for working with us to help make this a reality – we are thrilled to reach this milestone."

Check out more here: https://reviver.com/.

