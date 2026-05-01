Michigan drivers urged to 'look twice' for motorcycles as safety awareness month begins

(WXYZ) — Michigan drivers are being urged to "look twice" for motorcycles as the weather warms up.

Michigan's 'Look Twice' campaign kicks off for motorcycle safety month

The "Look Twice" campaign kicks off tomorrow as part of Michigan's Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month. The campaign promotes a greater understanding of the dangers motorcyclists face in traffic and aims to reduce crash rates.

Michigan State Police Lt. Ty Howard emphasized the importance of staying alert behind the wheel.

"You share the road with everybody. You share the road with pedestrians. You share the road with motor vehicles. You share the road with motorcycles. Just keep your head on a swivel and do not be distracted. Keep your eyes out for everyone," Howard said.

Howard is MSP's new Public Information Officer for the Second District, which covers metro Detroit.

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