Michigan dropping mask requirement for most state employees this Thursday

(WXYZ) — Michigan is dropping its mask requirement for most state employees this Thursday, according to a letter sent Monday from the Office of the State Employer.

The letter from OSE’s director Liza Estlund Olson states that the employees in standard office and outdoor settings will no longer be required to wear masks effective March 3 with some considerations.

According to the letter, masking may still be required in certain places like high-risk congregate settings or in response to an accommodation request.

Agencies are expected to provide more specific information on the updated masking policy to the employees.

The letter details other considerations:

Agencies may have additional policies to address specific operational needs, visitors and clients, employee tasks, work locations, or quarantine or isolation.



Local health departments and organizations may adopt other masking requirements to be followed.



Employees who are at elevated risk or feel better protected may mask consistent with operational needs.



State masking requirements may be updated in the future as conditions evolve.



Read the full letter below: