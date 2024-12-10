Michigan environmental groups push for public study into Wyandotte BASF site pollution

WYANDOTTE, Mich. (WXYZ) — The state of Michigan announced that it is launching a public study into the BASF site pollution in Wyandotte.

The chemical company giant, BASF, allegedly dumps thousands of gallons of chemicals per day into the Detroit River.

"If I were living immediately downstream of BASF Wyandotte, eating fish out of that river, letting my kids play in it, I would be extremely concerned," said Carrie La Seur with the Michigan environmental group For the Love of Water.

Her nonprofit group submitted a petition to the federal government, pushing the state to launch a public study regarding the chemicals they say are being dumped into the water by BASF and how it might be impacting the community.

"We know that chemicals that have been proven to cause certain very serious health impacts like both defects and cancer are being released into the Detroit River," La Seur said.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services stepping in to do the study. It told us in a statement:

"Earlier this year, For the Love of Water petitioned the Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry (ATSDR) to conduct a public health assessment for the community of Wyandotte, in relation to BASF, Inc., Wyandotte. ATSDR accepted the petition, and as an ATSDR APPLETREE cooperative agreement partner [appletree.utah.gov], the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) will conduct a public health assessment of the site. MDHHS will review environmental data and determine appropriate public health assessment activities. ATSDR will collaborate with and provide technical assistance to MDHHS, as needed.



ATSDR and MDHHS have gathered available environmental sampling data in the vicinity of BASF Wyandotte. Based on the preliminary analysis, we have determined that there is sufficient data to conduct a public health evaluation of the following potential exposure pathways:

Drinking water.

Surface water.

Sediment.

Biota (consumption of fish). The public health evaluation will be done following the ATSDR public health assessment process https://www.atsdr.cdc.gov/pha-guidance/understanding_the_pha_process/guidance_purpose.html [atsdr.cdc.gov]."

In a statement to 7 News Detroit, BASF says:

"BASF is aware of the public health assessment related to its site in Wyandotte, Michigan, but has not been contacted by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. BASF believes that any assessment needs to be based on sound science and accurately applied.



BASF coordinates with all local, state and federal regulatory agencies to ensure our sites operate within all mandated environmental guidelines and reporting requirements. Consistent with our commitment to the Responsible Care program, the company proactively employs comprehensive safety and environmental protective measures in our operations.



Our responsibility is to provide safe operations and products for our employees and customers while protecting our communities and the environment. We regard protection of health, safety and the environment as our most important responsibility."

Community members tell us they also have concerns.

"Yeah it's a concern — why wouldn't it be?" Lee said.

"It's a big concern," avid fisher Justin Janik said. "Everybody should kind of know about it, really. I mean, it's your health, your safety. You can't just let the government be held accountable for it."

When it comes to this state study, La Seur says she is looking for answers.

"What we're hoping for is a report coming from the state that will put those dots together and tell us whether there really is an emergency," La Seur said.