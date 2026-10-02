Michigan fall foliage: When you can expect peak colors near you

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Temperatures are starting to drop across Michigan and some areas are already reaching their peak fall foliage.

Peak and moderate colors have taken over much of the Upper Peninsula to start off October, with some spots seeing low colors, according to explorefall.com.

In northern lower Michigan, you'll see low to moderate color to kick the month off.

The lower parts of Michigan are seeing low color, with little to no color in the southeast and southwest edges of the state.

Moderate color is expected to take over the Lower Peninsula as the Upper Peninsula reaches and passes peak color. Higher colors move into the lower peninsula mid-October, and some areas will reach peak color.

West Michigan and mid-Michigan will start seeing peak colors toward the end of the month around Oct. 24 and Oct. 25. Southeast Michigan will start seeing peak foliage around Oct. 25.

By the second week of November, color will be past peak across the state.