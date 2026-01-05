DETROIT (WXYZ) — A Michigan family's holiday vacation has turned into a costly nightmare after military operations in Venezuela grounded flights throughout the Caribbean, leaving them trapped on a small island with no confirmed way home.

Derrick and Athena Chriss of Almont traveled with their two children, ages 9 and 16, for what was supposed to be a joyful getaway to Nevis. Instead, they find themselves stranded on the nearby island of St. Kitts after repeated flight cancellations.

Michigan family stranded in Caribbean as Venezuela conflict disrupts flights

"We were supposed to fly out through American Airlines Saturday afternoon, and that's when they canceled all the flights," Derrick Chriss said.

The family had taxied to St. Kitts to catch their Saturday flight home, only to learn that air travel throughout the region was disrupted due to the conflict in Venezuela involving the capture of President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores.

"We just kept getting farther delays, and they originally pushed our return date to the 16th," Derrick Chriss said.

The delays have forced the family to extend their hotel stay beyond what they expected. They must check out by Jan. 10, with only a possible flight scheduled for Jan. 11 — leaving them with no accommodations in between.

"There's a lack of communication everywhere ... We just keep seeing stuff posted where they say that somehow, they're bringing 5,000 people back with bigger jets, but there's no flight accommodations here," Derrick Chriss said.

When asked about his emotional state, Derrick Chriss responded: "All the above except a good feeling."

Derrick Chriss works for DTE Energy and Athena is a medical esthetician. Both say their employers have been understanding, but the mounting costs are becoming overwhelming.

"If we're stuck here until Saturday, at this moment we're at about a $7,500 loss," Derrick Chriss said.

American Airlines has offered alternate routes involving flights that would crisscross multiple islands before landing in Houston more than 34 hours later. The family says they're willing to take anything at this point.

"Anything that'll get us back in the states sooner, and we just want to get to the U.S. at this point. I don't care if it's Miami, Houston, Orlando, Charlotte," Derrick Chriss said.

American Airlines has told the family it bears no responsibility for the situation, saying the delays are beyond the airline's control and due to government action.

Desperate for help, the Chriss family has reached out to Michigan lawmakers, including Sens. Gary Peters and Elissa Slotkin and Rep. Lisa McClain, hoping someone can help bring them home.

"I feel like someone should be able to do something. There's other people that are stranded in Miami and Charlotte to get here," Derrick Chriss said.

7 News Detroit reached out to lawmakers as well. McClain sent the following statement:

“My office is always ready to help and advocate for the people of Michigan’s 9th District.

We are in touch with the Chriss family and have assisted other families facing similar situations. We understand how stressful and frightening this can be, and we will continue working tirelessly until this matter is resolved.”

