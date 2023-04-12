Michigan family welcomes first girl born in nearly 140 years

A West Michigan family welcomed the first girl born in their family in nearly 140 years last month.

Carolyn and Andrew Clark, from Caledonia, had Audrey on March 17. She was the first girl born on the Clark side of the family since 1885, according to their family records.

The Clarks told GMA that having Audrey was even sweeter after they experienced a miscarriage in January 2021.

"When we found out we were pregnant, we honestly didn't care if we were having a boy or a girl at that point. We were just thankful to be pregnant and just praying for a healthy pregnancy and a healthy baby," Carolyn said, according to GMA. "It was just icing on the cake that it was a girl."

