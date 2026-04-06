Michigan fans begin lining up outside of Ann Arbor bars ahead of national championship

(WXYZ) — The Michigan Wolverines men's basketball team will compete for the national championship on Monday night, and fans are already lining up outside of bars in Ann Arbor.

Our team was live from Ann Arbor on Monday morning, which showed students lined up, with some getting there as early as 10 p.m. Sunday.

See the full reports in the videos below

Michigan fans line up outside of popular bars hours before national championship game

Michigan fans making journey to Indianapolis for national championship

The Wolverines will be facing the 2023 and 2024 national champion UCONN Huskies. If Michigan wins, it would be the first national title in 37 years. In 1989, Michigan's national championship sent more than 7,000 fans flooding into the streets.

Students tell me they wouldn't want to be any other spot than here, sitting on University St., waiting to get a prime spot to chant "Go Blue."

"I’ve brought some water. A couch here and we’ve been here since 11 p.m.," Michigan Junior Charley told us.

"Can’t go to class on the Natty," Will, a junior, added. "I tried to do some work earlier but it didn’t last long. An attempt was made, that’s all that matters."

Thousands of fans are also making the four-hour trip to Indianapolis, hoping to be there when the Wolverines potentially win it all.

That includes Dale Kercorian and his girlfriend, Olivia. They're going to the game along with two of their friends.

Kercorian said he's been waiting a long time for this moment.

“We were so excited to watch. All of the games have been super exciting. Each game, we’ve seemed to have gotten better and better," he said. "Yeah, I’m so excited. I’ve never seen it in my lifetime. I know the last one is in 1989. So, really hoping we can get it done.”

There will also be a watch party at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor. It's free but only open to students, faculty and staff at U-M. You'll need an M-Card to get inside and doors will open at 7:30 p.m.