(WXYZ) — A Michigan couple is on their way to Washington DC to present this year's official White House Christmas Tree.

See the full story in the video below

Michigan farm to supply the official White House Christmas Tree

The 25-foot Concolor Fir was cut down last week at Korson's Tree Farm in Sidney Township. It's about 150 miles northwest of Detroit and about 45 minutes northeast of Grand Rapids.

The tree was baled and loaded onto a flatbed trailer for the journey to the White House.

Earlier this year, the family-owned farm won a nationwide contest to supply the tree that will soon grace the White House through the holiday season.

The Korsons will present the tree on a horse-drawn carriage to First Lady Melania Trump on Monday, and it will then be displayed in the Blue Room of the White House through the holiday season.