Michigan father charged after 3-month-old daughter was found with 21 broken bones

(WXYZ) - A man has been charged after his 3-month-old daughter arrived at a Grand Rapids hospital with 21 broken bones.

Edgar Hall III is accused of repeatedly abusing his infant daughter soon after her birth in June. The baby's mother took her to the hospital in September and the extent of the injuries was staggering.

The list of broken bones includes her spine, the upper and lower bones of both arms, her fingers, the right and left clavicle, both shoulder blades, her hip and right leg.

Police told WZZM that they believe it was a prolonged period of abuse. They believe the baby was beaten at an apartment while her mother was working or running errands.

According to WZZM, this is not the first time Hall has been prosecuted for child abuse. He had convictions in 2009 and 2012.

He was placed on probation in both cases and completed community service in lieu of jail.

Police say the baby's mother was not involved in the abuse.