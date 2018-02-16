Michigan firefighter helps save little girl's Valentine's Day

Cloudy
HI: 47°
LO: 38°
A Gibraltar firefighter brought in cupcakes for a student, saving her Valentine's Day.
(WXYZ) - A little girl at Parsons Elementary School was upset due to her cupcakes being ruined in her car during an accident on her way to school on Valentine's Day.
Thankfully, a Gibraltar firefighter stepped in.
Tears were turned into big smiles as Bill Cain brought in cupcakes for the little girl.
