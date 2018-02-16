Michigan firefighter helps save little girl's Valentine's Day

7:08 PM, Feb 15, 2018

A Gibraltar firefighter brought in cupcakes for a student, saving her Valentine's Day.

(WXYZ) - A little girl at Parsons Elementary School was upset due to her cupcakes being ruined in her car during an accident on her way to school on Valentine's Day.

Thankfully, a Gibraltar firefighter stepped in. 

Tears were turned into big smiles as Bill Cain brought in cupcakes for the little girl.

