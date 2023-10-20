Michigan football suspends staffer amid NCAA sign-stealing investigation

The University of Michigan Athletics has suspended an analyst amid the NCAA investigation into allegations of sign-stealing.

On Friday afternoon, Athletic Director Warde Manuel said the athletics department suspended Connor Stalions with pay pending the conclusion of the investigation.

Overnight, ESPN reported that Stalions, who is a football analyst for the Wolverines, is a person of interest in the investigation. On Thursday, it was reported the NCAA was investigating Michigan for allegedly stealing signs of opponents.

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh denied any knowledge or involvement in plotting to steal opponents' play-calling signals by sending representatives to their games and said he would fully cooperate with an NCAA investigation into the allegations against his program.

“I do not have any knowledge or information regarding the University of Michigan football program illegally stealing signals, nor have I directed any staff member or others to participate in an off-campus scouting assignment,” Harbaugh said Thursday in a statement. “I have no awareness of anyone on our staff having done that or having directed that action.”

According to the ESPN report, sources told them investigators also sought access to Stalions' computer.

The second-ranked Wolverines (7-0), who started their season with Harbaugh serving a university-imposed three-game suspension for a still unresolved NCAA infractions case, play at Michigan State on Saturday.

“I want to personally assure you that U-M Athletics will offer its complete cooperation to the NCAA in this matter,” Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel said Thursday. “At the University of Michigan, all of us are committed to the highest standards of ethics and integrity for all members of our community. This is the same expectation I have of all coaches, staff, and student-athletes.”

The NCAA does not have rules specifically against stealing signs, but it does prohibit in-person advanced scouting of opponents and using electronic equipment to record an opponents' signals. There are also bylaws prohibiting unsportsmanlike or unethical activities.