Michigan gas drops to lowest prices since 2021

DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Michigan gas prices are down 13 cents since last week, with prices dropping to their lowest marks since 2021.

Drivers are now paying an average of $2.79 per gallon for regular unleaded fuel, a price that's 41 cents lower than this time last month and 49 cents less than this time last year.

Drivers are paying an average of $41 for a full 15-gallon tank of gas, a $16 discount from last year's highest prices.

"Drivers across Michigan are seeing the lowest gas prices since April of 2021," said Adrienne Woodland, a spokesperson for AAA-The Auto Club Group. "If crude oil prices and demand continue to fall, pump prices will likely follow suit."

Gas prices are also down in metro Detroit, where the current average is $2.84/gallon, about nine cents less than last week's average and 50 cents less than this time last year.

Here's a look at the priciest and cheapest prices across the state.



Most expensive gas price averages: Ann Arbor ($2.93), Marquette ($2.87), Metro Detroit ($2.84)

Least expensive gas price averages: Grand Rapids ($2.69), Flint ($2.70), Lansing ($2.72)

For more information on gas prices near you, click here.