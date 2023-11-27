Watch Now
Michigan gas prices are down 11 cents from last week

This week gas prices in Michigan drop to a new low for 2023
Reed Saxon/ASSOCIATED PRESS
David Berri, right, and his assistant Adolfo Mendez install new valves and electronic controls to a pair of gas pumps at the Shell station Berri owns in Santa Ana, Calif., Saturday, March 28, 2009. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon)
Posted at 5:53 AM, Nov 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-27 05:54:29-05

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — The average Michigan gas prices are down 11 cents from last week, according to AAA. The average price for regular unleaded in Michigan is now $3.16 per gallon — 20 cents less than a month ago and 49 cents less than a year ago. The average cost to fill up a 15-gallon gasoline truck is $47 — a $29 decrease from June 2022 when prices were the highest.

“After the Thanksgiving holiday, Michigan drivers are seeing the lowest gas prices all year as the state average sets a new 2023-low,” said Howard Hughey, Michigan Public Affairs Director, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “If demand declines, alongside lower crude oil prices, this downward trend could continue through the week.”

When compared to last week, the average daily gas price in Michigan decreased slightly. $3.22 per gallon is the current average gas price in metro Detroit — which is approximately 9 cents less than last week’s average and 26 cents less than a year ago.

  • AAA says the most expensive gas price averages include:
    • Marquette ($3.31)
    • Jackson ($3.28)
    • Ann Arbor ($3.23)
  • The least expensive gas price averages are the following: 
    • Grand Rapids ($3.08) 
    • Benton Harbor ($3.10) 
    • Flint ($3.14)
