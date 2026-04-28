Michigan gas prices could see a double spike this week, reaching around $4.50 per gallon, GasBuddy says

(WXYZ) — Gas prices in Michigan and across the Midwest could rise to more than $4.50 per gallon this week, according to the latest update from GasBuddy.

Patrick De Haan, the head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, posted on X that Great Lakes states could see a double spike this week because of refinery challenges in the region which is causing a large surge in wholesale gas prices.

De Haan said that those wholesale gas prices are now about 40 cents above their early April leve.

That could lead to prices between $4.49 and $4.69 per gallon in Michigan, according to GasBuddy. Other states impacted are Indiana, Illinois and Wisconsin.

AAA reported on Monday that prices in the state spiked 21 cents over the past week, and increased about 14 cents from Monday to Tuesday.

Watch our interview with De Haan in the video below.