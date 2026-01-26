Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
11  WX Alerts 662  Closings/Delays
News

Actions

Michigan gas prices down 10 cents since last week, down 2 cents in metro Detroit

Gas Prices
David Duprey/ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bob Krueger holds up a gasoline pump nozzle for a photo after filling up a tank at his gasoline station in Clarence, N.Y., Monday, March 7, 2011. (AP Photo/David Duprey)
Gas Prices
Posted

DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — The state average for gas prices in the state of Michigan is at $2.86 per gallon for regular unleaded fuel, down 10 cents from last week, according to the American Automobile Association.

That price is 1 cent more than this time last month, but 24 cents less than this time last year.

This means that for a full 15-gallon tank of gas, drivers are paying an average of $42, down $8 from last year's highest proces.

Prices at the pump are also down in metro Detroit, albeit more slightly. Metro Detroit drivers are paying an average of $2.90/gallon, down two cents than this time last week and down 29 cents from this time last year.

Here's a look at the priciest and cheapest gas prices across the state:

  • Most expensive gas price averages:  Ann Arbor ($2.96), Metro Detroit ($2.90), Benton Harbor ($2.84)
  • Least expensive gas price averages: Traverse City ($2.54), Jackson ($2.72), Marquette ($2.75)

For a look at gas prices near you, click here.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch Entertainment Tonight on 7!