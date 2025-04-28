Michigan gas prices down 11 cents from last week, down four cents in metro Detroit

DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Gas Prices in the state of Michigan are down 11 cents from last week, according to the American Automobile Association (AAA).

On average, Michigan drivers are now paying $3.04 per gallon for regular unleaded gas, which is seven cents less than this time last month and 68 cents less than this time last year.

Drivers are paying an average of $45 for a full 15-gallon tank of gasoline, down $12 from last year's highest process.

Gas prices in metro Detroit also decreased; the average price is $3.07 per gallon, down four cents from last week and 58 cents from this time last year.

Here's a look at the cheapest and most expensive gas prices across the state:



Most expensive gas price averages: Ann Arbor ($3.11), Metro Detroit ($3.07), Marquette ($3.03)

Least expensive gas price averages: Benton Harbor ($2.95), Jackson ($2.96), Flint ($2.97)

For more information on gas prices near you, click here.