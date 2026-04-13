Michigan gas prices down 13 cents since 2026 high set last week, up 3 cents in metro Detroit

DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — After setting a 2026 high last week, gas prices have declined by 13 cents per gallon in Michigan, according to the American Automobile Association (AAA).

Michigan drivers are now paying $3.96/gallon for regular unleaded fuel, up 38 cents since this time last month and up 88 cents since this time last year.

Drivers are now paying an average of $60 for a full 15-gallon tank of gas, up $9 from last year's highest prices.

In metro Detroit, gas prices are up slightly, with the current average sitting at $3.92/gallon, up three cents since last week and up 80 cents since last year.

Here's a look at the priciest and cheapest gas in the state.



Most expensive gas price averages: Benton Harbor ($4.11), Grand Rapids ($4.02), Jackson ($4.01)

gas price averages: Benton Harbor ($4.11), Grand Rapids ($4.02), Jackson ($4.01) Least expensive gas price averages: Flint ($3.88), Metro Detroit ($3.92), Saginaw ($3.95)

For more information on gas prices near you, click here.