Michigan gas prices down 12 cents from last week, his new 2025 low before Christmas

DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Gas prices in Michigan are down 12 cents from last week, hitting a new low for 2025, according to the American Automobile Association.

Michigan drivers are now paying an average of $2.73/gallon, down 43 cents from this time last month and 38 cents from this time last year.

This means for a full 15-gallon tank of gas, drivers are paying an average of $40, down $17 from last year's highest prices.

Gas prices are also down in metro Detroit, with the current average being $2.80, about six cents less than last weeks average.

Here's a look at the priciest and cheapest gas prices in the state:

  • Most expensive gas price averages:  Ann Arbor ($2.87), Metro Detroit ($2.80), Benton Harbor ($2.71)
  • Least expensive gas price averages: Traverse City ($2.54), Flint ($2.60), Marquette ($2.64)

