Michigan gas prices down 13 cents since last week, down five cents in metro Detroit

Gas prices in the state of Michigan are down 13 cents from last week, according to the American Automobile Association (AAA).

Michigan drivers are paying an average of $3.18 per gallon for regular unleaded fuel. That's 10 cents less than this time last month and eight cents less than this time last year.

For a full 15-gallon tank, drivers are paying an average of $47, down $10 from last year's highest price.

On average, gas is at $3.26/gallon in metro Detroit, down five cents since last week. Here is a look at the cheapest and priciest marks for gas in the state:

  • Most expensive gas price averages:  Ann Arbor ($3.27), Metro Detroit ($3.26), Benton Harbor ($3.18)
  • Least expensive gas price averages: Traverse City ($3.04), Flint ($3.05), Saginaw ($3.05)

