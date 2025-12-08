Michigan gas prices down 14 cents from last week, down 7 cents in metro Detroit

METRO DETROIT (WXYZ) — Gas prices are down 14 cents from last week in the state of Michigan, hitting lows that we haven't seen since October.

On average, Michigan drivers are now paying $2.82/gallon for regular unleaded fuel, down 33 cents from this time last month and 13 cents from this time last year.

This means that for a 15-gallon tank, drivers are paying an average of $42, down $15 from last year's highest prices.

Gas prices in metro Detroit are also down, albeit slightly. The average sits at $2.89/gallon, down seven cents from this time last week and down eight cents from this time last year.

Here's a look at the cheapest and most expensive gas prices across the state:



Most expensive gas price averages: Ann Arbor ($2.96), Metro Detroit ($2.89), Jackson ($2.84)

Least expensive gas price averages: Traverse City ($2.58), Benton Harbor ($2.72), Flint ($2.72)

For more information on gas prices near you, click here.