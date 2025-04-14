Michigan gas prices down 15 cents from last week

DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Gas prices are down 15 cents from last week across the state of Michigan, according to the American Automobile Association (AAA).

On average, Michigan drivers are paying $3.08 a gallon for regular unleaded gas, which is eight more cents than this time last month and 62 cents less than this time last year.

For a full 15-gallon tank of gas, drivers are paying an average of $6, down $11 from the 2024 highs from July.

Gas prices in Metro Detroit are down 11 cents since last week, but Metro Detroit remains one of the most expensive places in the state to fill up your tank:



Most expensive gas price averages: Ann Arbor ($3.16), Metro Detroit ($3.11), Marquette ($3.11)

Least expensive gas price averages: Traverse City ($2.97), Flint ($3.02), Grand Rapids ($3.03)

For more information on gas prices near you, click here.