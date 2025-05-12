Michigan Gas Prices down 15 cents from last week, eight cents in metro Detroit

DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Gas prices are down 15 cents from last week across the state of Michigan, according to the American Automobile Association.

On average, Michigan drivers are paying an average of $3.06 per gallon of regular unleaded gas; that's six cents less than this time last month and 59 cents less than this time last year.

This means that for a full 15-gallon tank of gas, drivers are paying an average of $45, down $12 from last year's highest prices (July 2024).

Two weeks before Memorial Day Weekend, gas prices are also down in metro Detroit. Drivers are paying an average of $3.09/gallon, down eight cents from last week and 51 cents from this time last year.

Most expensive gas price averages: Ann Arbor ($3.11), Marquette ($3.10), Metro Detroit ($3.09)

Least expensive gas price averages: Traverse City ($2.94), Jackson ($2.95), Flint ($2.98)

