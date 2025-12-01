Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Michigan gas prices down 15 cents since last week, down 10 cents in metro Detroit

DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Gas prices are down 15 cents across the state of Michigan from last week, according to the American Automobile Association (AAA).

Drivers in Michigan are now paying an average of $2.96/gallon for regular unleaded fuel, down five cents since last month and down 14 cents since this time last year.

This means that on average, for a 15-gallon tank of gas, drivers are paying an average of $44, down $13 from last year's highest prices.

Average gas prices in metro Detroit are also set at $2.96/gallon, down 10 cents from last week and 10 cents from this time last year.

Here's a look at the priciest and most expensive gas prices across the state:

  • Most expensive gas price averages:  Ann Arbor ($3.06), Jackson ($3.02), Lansing ($2.97)
  • Least expensive gas price averages: Traverse City ($2.63), Marquette ($2.77), Benton Harbor ($2.88)

For more information on gas prices near you, click here.

