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Michigan gas prices down 21 cents from last week, down 16 cents in metro Detroit

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DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Gas prices in the state of Michigan are down 21 cents from a week ago, according to the American Automobile Association.

On average, Michigan drivers are paying $4.17/gallon for regular unleaded fuel, down 61 cents from this time last month, but still up 99 cents compared to this time last year.

This means that for a full 15-gallon tank of gas, drivers are paying an average of $63, up $12 from last year's highest proces.

Gas prices in metro Detroit also decreased from a week ago, albeit slightly. Metro Detroit's current average sits at $4.23, down 16 cents from last week but up $1.08 from this time last year.

Here's a look at the priciest and cheapest gas prices across the state:

  • Most expensive gas price averages:  Ann Arbor ($4.25), Metro Detroit ($4.23), Traverse City ($4.22)
  • Least expensive gas price averages: Flint ($3.95), Lansing ($3.96), Marquette ($4.02)

For a closer look at gas prices near you, click here.

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